2 people escape, 1 dog dies in house fire near Roswell

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire near Roswell late Monday.

At about 11 p.m., crews responded to reports of a burning house at 1828 Greenfinch Court NE in Cobb County.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames showing above the house and fire coming from the rear of the home.

Crews searched the home for any occupants and did not find any.

They later learned that the two people inside the home got out safely.

One dog died in the fire and another escaped.

Lt. Steve Bennett with Cobb County Fire Emergency Services said they believe the fire started downstairs.

One of the residents of the home told firefighters that he had a space heater plugged in behind a couch downstairs.

That has not yet been confirmed as the cause of the fire by fire investigators.

The two people who escaped the fire were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance for smoke exposure.

