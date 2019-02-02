0 2 kids seen walking in middle of street after wandering from day care, witness says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A witness told Channel 2's Michael Seiden he spotted two children walking in the middle of the street Friday afternoon after they wandered away from a Cobb County day care -- and now police are investigating.

Jeremiah Hanson said he pulled his truck over, jumped out and saved one of the kids, telling Seiden the other ended up running back to In The Beginning Child Development Center on Canton Road in Marietta.

“I looked over at that lane, and there’s two small children walking down the middle of the road,” Hanson said.

Witnesses said it all happened while children were out playing on the playground. That's when they said two young boys managed to escape through an unlocked fence.

As a father of three, Hanson said his fatherly instincts kicked in.

"I literally opened up my door, and the kid was right there," Hanson said. "I grabbed him up and didn't even take time to shut the door. I couldn't believe that somebody didn’t know that there were kids in the road."

Business owner Adam Bunyard told Seiden he heard a loud commotion coming from outside his office, so he rushed outside just as Hanson was saving one of the little boys.

“He picked up the kid right there in the middle of the road,” Bunyard said. “The other kid was running down the driveway.”

When Seiden stopped by the day care, he saw a lock on it. When he tried to track down the owner, no one answered the door.

He also tried calling the day care, but no one returned his calls.

