2 former KSU players accused in international sports betting scheme as Georgia weighs legalization

KENNESAW, Ga. — As Georgia lawmakers debate whether to legalize sports betting, two former Kennesaw State University basketball players are accused of participating in an international gambling scheme that federal prosecutors say compromised the integrity of college basketball games across the country.

A federal indictment revealed in Pennsylvania alleges that dozens of college basketball players from 17 schools accepted money to intentionally manipulate game outcomes. Among those named are former Kennesaw State University players Simeon Cottle and Demond Robinson.

Prosecutors say one of the players, Cottle, competed during the most recent season.

According to the indictment, three men recruited college players to throw the first half of games in exchange for payments ranging from $10,000 to $30,000. Prosecutors say the scheme was orchestrated by professional bettors and had international ties, including connections to the Chinese Basketball Association.

“Professional bettors fixed games across the country and poisoned the American spirit of competition for monetary gain,” U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said.

State lobbyist Mike Griffin said the indictment highlights concerns about expanding legalized sports betting.

“And while it may be happening, if you make it legal, you’re pouring gasoline on a dumpster fire,” Griffin said, adding that several betting-related incidents have surfaced in recent months.

Sports media experts say the allegations underscore growing vulnerabilities in college athletics, especially as gambling expands nationwide.

“This keeps happening,” said Carlo Finlay, a sports media professor at the University of Georgia. “This feels pretty complex, and for the NCAA, this is pretty disastrous that players can be caught up in such a wide-scale scheme.”

Finlay said the financial pressures on athletes — combined with the rise of name, image, and likeness deals — may make some players more susceptible to gambling-related schemes, even as law enforcement increases scrutiny.

“I think for them, the rewards outweigh the risk,” he said.

The case emerges as Georgia lawmakers reconsider legislation that would legalize sports betting statewide. The bill, which stalled in a previous session, is now in its second reading in the Georgia House.

Kennesaw State University said it is aware of reports involving Cottle, a current men’s basketball student-athlete, and Robinson, a former student-athlete. The university said Cottle has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.

Neither Cottle nor Robinson responded to requests for comment.

Finlay said the indictment may only reveal part of the problem.

“For all the ones that we catch,” he said, “surely there are ones that go undetected.”

Both former Kennesaw State University players and their co-defendants face federal charges, including bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy.

