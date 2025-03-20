2 accused of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine out of Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are accused of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs in Cobb County.

Cobb County police say they found the drugs inside a home on Saw Mill Road.

Police busted the same house in 2023 and one of the suspects who is facing charges in the most recent case was accused of trafficking heroine.

It was a massive drug bust as police zeroed in on this home. Court documents Channel 2 Action News obtained show police found more than 300 grams of drugs in the house.

Now, Calvin Millines is in jail facing numerous charges, that include trafficking fentanyl. Adriana Sanchez is also accused of trafficking fentanyl and committing numerous other crimes out of the same house.

A homeowner spoke with Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell off camera, who told her police locked down the entire street during the drug bust.

Arrest warrants for both suspects show investigators found nearly 200 grams of cocaine, dozens of hydrocodone pills, and numerous other narcotics.

Police say they found the fentanyl, heroine and cocaine packaged in numerous ripped plastic baggies.

Millines and Sanchez are also accused of trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine out of the home. It appears Sanchez hasn’t been arrested, as she is not listed in the Cobb County Jail.

