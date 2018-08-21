15-year-old girl rescued; 4 people accused of trafficking, pimping her for sex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A teenage girl was freed from a human trafficking operation during a dramatic raid at a Cobb County hotel, police said.
Marietta police said the 15-year-old victim called 911 around 6 a.m. Monday to report that she had been forced to have sex with multiple men at a hotel room. She said that if she left, she would be killed.
Officers were able to rescue the child and were able to later arrest four suspects.
Witnesses describe the moment an armored tank was used to arrest the suspects at a local motel
All four suspects were arrested and booked into Cobb Adult Detention Center that evening facing the following state charges:
- Kamari Bolden, 22, of Atlanta was charged with Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sexual Servitude
- Laura Waugh, 17, of Marietta was charged with Giving False Name and Date of Birth and Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sexual Servitude
- Kenneth Thomas, 22, of Fairburn was charged with Keeping a Place of Prostitution, Pimping and Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sexual Servitude
- Douglas White, 26, of Dallas was charged with Pimping and Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sexual Servitude
