15 historic Georgia sites to split $130,000 for preservation efforts

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced Wednesday that 15 historic sites in the state were chosen to split $130,000 in a preservation funding effort.
According to the organization, the funding comes from the Callahan Incentive Grant and the 1772 Foundation Grant programs.
The Church of the Good Shepherd in Thomasville and the St. John Methodist Church in Augusta received $5,000 each from the Callahan program.
Separately, the 1772 Foundation, a Trust partner since 2023, awarded 13 organizations with between $5,000 and $10,000, for a total of $120,000.
Recipients included:
- Andrew Low House Museum in Savannah
- The Arts Council, First Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville
- Cobb Landmarks, the William Root House, in Marietta
- Courthouse Square Development, Inc., Robinson-Glass House in Blakely
- Enhancing Low Income Communities - ELICE, Inc., East Park Cemetery in Vidalia
- Friends of Historic Woolsey, Historic Woolsey Church in Woolsey
- Georgia Writers Museum in Eatonton
- Historic Macon Foundation, Historic District College Street house in Macon
- Pebble Hill Foundation, Pebble Hill Plantation Fire House Complex in Thomasville
- Pope’s Museum in Ochlocknee
- South Forest World, historic fire tower in Waycross
- Friends of the Strand, Inc., Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theater in Marietta
The grant funding will be used to do exterior work such as repainting, surface restoration, adding fire detection and security systems, repairing or restoring chimneys, porches, roofs and windows, repairs to foundations and window sills and masonry repointing.
“These grants reflect the Georgia Trust’s unwavering commitment to preserving the historic places that define our communities and tell Georgia’s diverse stories,” W. Wright Mitchell, President and CEO of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, said. “We’re deeply grateful to our generous partners — Barbara and Les Callahan, and The 1772 Foundation — whose support makes this important preservation work possible across the state.”
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will manage the grant funding for the various projects.
