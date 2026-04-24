13-year-old accused of running over mother in drop-off line at school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old is accused of running over her mother with a car.

It happened at Brumby Elementary School in the drop-off zone.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the 13-year-old didn’t intentionally hit her mom.

What’s unclear is why she was behind the wheel to begin with.

“You can’t get behind the wheel until you’re of age, period,” parent Kimberly Long said.

But that’s what police say happened at Brumby Elementary School in East Cobb.

“To hear that a 13-year-old was behind the wheel is just, like, crazy,” driver Eliana Feagins said.

“I think letting a child get behind a wheel at the age of 13, there’s a lot of liability on the parent,” parent Jay Martich said.

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It was Wednesday around 8 a.m. Police arrived to find a woman seriously injured in the drop-off zone.

Investigators told Newell that the woman’s 13-year-old child accidentally ran her mother over with a 6-month-old baby and a 4-year-old in the car.

Police say the 13-year-old put the car in reverse and hit a parked car after she hit her mom.

No one was in that car.

“My dad didn’t let me drive until I had my learner’s permit, and even then, he had me learn first in a parking lot,” Feagins said.

Investigators say they are trying to determine why the teen was behind the wheel.

“I think the parent should be responsible for it,” Long said.

The Cobb County School District sent Newell a statement, saying: “Our thoughts are with the individual injured in Wednesday’s accident and their family. We’re grateful to the emergency responders who arrived quickly to provide care

“Honestly, it makes me feel for the family, and I mean the 13-year-old as well, just navigating how to deal with that afterwards,” Feagins said.

At this point, no one is facing charges.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that they can’t release any more information beyond what they’ve already told us, because the case involves a minor.

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