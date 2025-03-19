1 rescued, 1 escaped after trench collapse in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Two people are safe after their removal from a trench collapse Wednesday in Powder Springs, Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police say units responded to the 5001 Hill Road for the call with a report of two people involved.

When they arrived, they found one person had removed himself from the trench, but another remained trapped.

Police say they utilized their collapse truck and were able to remove the second victim safely.

The person who was trapped is alive and alert, conscious and breathing, according to officials.

Puckett EMS and specialty trained paramedics took both men to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.

