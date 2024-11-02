1 dead after triple shooting, home invasion in Villa Rica, suspect arrested in Cobb County

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Two people are fighting for their lives in the hospital after a home invasion turned into a triple shooting on Saturday morning.

Villa Rica police say they were called to a home off of Conners Road just after 6 a.m. where they found three adults who had been shot.

One of those people was pronounced dead at the home and the other two were taken to the hospitals. There is no word on their current conditions.

Exact details on what led up to the shooting are limited.

By the time police arrived, the suspect had already left the home.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Karlton Sirmons from Norcross. He was arrested a short time later in Cobb County.

Sirmons is being charged with murder, home invasion and more.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

