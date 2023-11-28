Cobb County school, Civil War battlefield among Georgia’s newest historical places

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has added four places across the state to its registry of historic places.

The Georgia National Register Review Board approved the new additions to the list earlier this month, including:

Brown’s Mill Battlefield - Newnan, Coweta County

Dooly County Campground - Vienna, Dooly County

Fountain Hill - Conyers, Rockdale County

Lemon Street School - Marietta, Cobb County

They will now be submitted to the National Park Service to potentially be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Brown’s Mill Battlefield in Newnan is the location of a July 1864 Civil War battle that was “one in a series of Union setbacks, marking a major turning point in the Atlanta Campaign.”

The Department of Community Affairs says the battle was an attempt by the Union army to destroy Confederate railroads bringing supplies to Atlanta, but they were unsuccessful and the battle ended in a Confederate victory.

Dooly County Campground in Vienna is considered historic for its significance to Georgia’s religious history. The campground served as a place of worship for “camp meetings” that could last as long as a week and serve as “a critical part of the Methodist mission.”

Fountain Hill in Conyers is being recognized for its association with William Leonard Peek, a farmer, founder of Georgia’s Populist Party, state representative, state senator and 1892 gubernatorial candidate.

At Fountain Hill after his political career, Peek “pursued agricultural innovations” and tried perfecting his “Utopia” cotton seed.

Lemon Street School was built in 1951 and was the first school for Black children in Marietta, according to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Between the school’s opening and Cobb County Schools’ integration in 1968, more than 10,000 children attended the school.

