Cobb County road could be closed for days after storms cause it to partially collapse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Cobb County Government, a road in Smyrna is shut down after Monday’s severe storms across the metro.

Spring Hill Pkwy south of Cumberland Blvd is closed due to a storm drain failure that washed out the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cobb County Government posted a photo of a massive hole on Spring Hill Parkway on Facebook.

Cobb County says the Department of Transportation crews were working multiple flooded roads due to storms.

The county advised drivers to use extreme caution when driving at night.

They also provided an alternate route Mt. Wilkenson Pkwy.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene of the partial collapse.

Crews say the road could possibly be closed for days until it is fixed.

Channel 2 Action News will have more information at 4:30 a.m. on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Couple believes a lightning strike caused their South Fulton home to catch on fire

©2023 Cox Media Group