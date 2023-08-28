LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties

ATLANTA — Some severe storms are popping up in parts of metro Atlanta Monday afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said these storms could produce heavy rain, lightning and strong wind.
We’ll be tracking these storms throughout the afternoon and evening on Channel 2 Action News
Today’s storms are unrelated to Tropical Storm Idalia, which could impact parts of the Georgia coastline on Wednesday.
LIVE UPDATES:
4:26 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coweta, Meriwether, and Troup counties until 5 p.m.
4:16 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties until 5 p.m.
4:11 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Forsyth, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties until 5 p.m.
4:08 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Troup County until 4:45 p.m.
3:45 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Gordon County until 4:15 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Strong storms could pop up through the afternoon
- Heavy rain possible
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
