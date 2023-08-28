LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties

Weather

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Some severe storms are popping up in parts of metro Atlanta Monday afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said these storms could produce heavy rain, lightning and strong wind.

We’ll be tracking these storms throughout the afternoon and evening on Channel 2 Action News

Today’s storms are unrelated to Tropical Storm Idalia, which could impact parts of the Georgia coastline on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES:

4:26 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coweta, Meriwether, and Troup counties until 5 p.m.

4:16 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties until 5 p.m.

4:11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Forsyth, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties until 5 p.m.

4:08 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Troup County until 4:45 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Gordon County until 4:15 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Strong storms could pop up through the afternoon
  • Heavy rain possible

