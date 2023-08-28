LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties

ATLANTA — Some severe storms are popping up in parts of metro Atlanta Monday afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said these storms could produce heavy rain, lightning and strong wind.

Today’s storms are unrelated to Tropical Storm Idalia, which could impact parts of the Georgia coastline on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES:

4:26 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coweta, Meriwether, and Troup counties until 5 p.m.

4:16 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties until 5 p.m.

4:11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Forsyth, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties until 5 p.m.

4:08 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Troup County until 4:45 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Gordon County until 4:15 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

Strong storms could pop up through the afternoon

Heavy rain possible

