Cobb County Police and Rescuing Hope host event focusing on the dangers of human trafficking

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department and Rescuing Hope hosted an event focusing on stopping human trafficking.

On Tuesday, the police department and Rescuing Hope joined to discuss the impacts that trafficking is having on children and families in the county and state.

“Education is the key to prevention, saving lives, and providing HOPE for victims and survivors,” read a flyer from Rescuing Hope.

They want to inform parents on what they should know about sex trafficking.

The event was held at North Metro Church and hosted by State Representative Devan Seabaugh, District 34.

Rescuing Hope said its mission is to inform the public about sex trafficking in America, educate potential victims and first responders, and empower advocates and survivors

Key speakers at Tuesday’s event were Assistant Attorney General Chris Keegan and Rescuing Hope Program Director, Crystal Burdette.

