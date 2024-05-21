Woman with schizophrenia missing after friend dropped her off at Clayton Co. hospital and left

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County woman has been missing for almost two weeks.

On Wednesday, May 8, at approximately 1 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, 67, was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center by a friend she was staying with.

Her friend told police Hall has schizophrenia and was having episodes where she was yelling.

Her friend took her to the hospital, let her out of the car, and drove away.

She does not know if Hall admitted herself to the hospital or not.

When she did not return home, her friend contacted police and then learned Hall did not admit herself to the hospital.

She is five feet, two inches tall, weighs approximately 169 lbs. and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white cardigan, and clear sandals.

If you spot her, call Clayton County police at 770-477-3747 or submit an anonymous tip at www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.

