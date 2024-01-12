Woman says Facebook still hasn’t taken down hacked profile scheming people out of money

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Pamela Copeland said it’s been two years of agony having to sit back and watch hackers use her name to scam people.

“I don’t want people to be taken advantage of, because that’s my name, my image, and my likeness,” said Copeland.

Copeland reached out to Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln after she said recently she’s received an onslaught of threats.

“They actually threaten to sue me,” she said.

Two years ago, she said it was a direct message on Facebook from a person who she thought was a friend. But it was really a hacked page that was pretending to be someone she knows.

Copeland said the thieves used a phishing tactic to gain her personal information, including her Facebook login.

“That’s how they got my information,” she said.

Once they logged in, Copeland said she was logged out of her account.

The individuals have been fraudulently selling items like a trailer, lawn mower, and appliances.

Unknowing victims pay the individuals with no return on their payments.

Copeland told Channel 2 Action News that she filed two police reports. She’s also made multiple complaints to Facebook to have the page taken down, but no action has happened.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Facebook’s parent company META. They have not responded.

