  • Woman says bullets from celebratory gunfire flew through her window on July 4th

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman says three bullets came flying through her window during celebratory gunfire on July 4th.

    The woman told Channel 2's Christian Jennings she was in the bedroom when it happened and barely missed the bullets.

    Police are now searching for who fired the gun. 

    We're talking to the woman about the terrifying moments the bullets whizzed past her, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

