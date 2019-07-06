Woman says bullets from celebratory gunfire flew through her window on July 4th

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman says three bullets came flying through her window during celebratory gunfire on July 4th.
The woman told Channel 2's Christian Jennings she was in the bedroom when it happened and barely missed the bullets.
Police are now searching for who fired the gun.
A Clayton County woman says celebratory gunfire put her life in danger July 4th. She says 3 bullets came flying through her bedroom! And she was in there! Story at 6 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/vLIuC6OQqh— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) July 6, 2019
