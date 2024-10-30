Woman said she’d help people get homes after being evicted, but she was really taking their money

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County woman has been arrested for stealing nearly $60,000 from customers she promised to help get new homes.
Investigators say Angela Hasan ran a business she called Hasan 2nd Chance where she promised to seal eviction records and help her customers find a rental home, which she didn’t do.
They say Hasan would meet her customers on the courthouse steps and convince them to give her money to wipe out rent previous landlords said they owed and secure them a new home.
Overall, she took more than $59,000 from her customers and never put any of them in a new home.
She was found and arrested in Fayetteville and is now being held in Clayton County Jail.
“Let this be a reminder, folks: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.
