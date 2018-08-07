Woman allegedly shoots, kills man during domestic dispute in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man in a domestic dispute Tuesday in Clayton County, police confirmed.
The shooting took place on Meadows Drive in Riverdale, according to police spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Rabel.
No other information was released. An investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}