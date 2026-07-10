Video shows suspects walk away after setting car on fire

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale police are searching for a pair of suspects who lit someone’s car on fire.
On Thursday, officers were called to a vehicle fire in a shopping center parking lot of Hwy. 85.
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When they got there, they found a car fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put it out before it spread to other cars and before anyone was hurt.
Police are sharing surveillance video that shows a man and woman intentionally starting the fire and then walking away from the car.
The suspects then disappear into the wood line.
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Investigators hope that someone will recognize the suspects in the video.
Anyone who knows who they may be should contact police at 770-909-5432.
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