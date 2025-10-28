Unpaid air traffic controllers spend day off calling for government shutdown to end

ATLANTA — Air traffic controllers across the country missed their first paycheck Tuesday as the government shutdown entered its 28th day, prompting protests at major airports.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was live at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00.

Air traffic controllers are demanding change and expressing concern over their financial stability as they continue to work without pay.

Maximilian Crawford, an air traffic controller who works out of Peachtree City, was one of the controllers who spent his day off distributing flyers to travelers, urging them to contact lawmakers to demand an end to the shutdown.

Many are worried about covering basic expenses such as mortgages and groceries.

“My husband and I just had our first child this last year, so add in the financial stress of not knowing when we are going to get paid next, you can imagine the immense pressure our family is feeling now,” said one air traffic controller.

Crawford highlighted the difficulties faced by his colleagues.

“You work hard. You have personal lives outside of work … to be able to show up to work knowing you’re not getting paid? Yeah, so it’s hard,” he said.

Some are asking forbearance on mortgages and car notes as they struggle with the financial uncertainty. Many are looking for second jobs just to keep up with basic expenses.

“Having to ask for help is not something we should have to do when we’re working already,” Crawford said.

As the shutdown continues, the financial strain on air traffic controllers and their families is mounting, with many calling for immediate action to resolve the situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group