Nonprofits secure loan to continue Head Start program operations in Georgia amid government shutdown

ATLANTA — In what the organizations call an unprecedent move to respond to the government shutdown, YMCA of Metro Atlanta, Sheltering Arms and Easter Seals of North Georgia worked together to secure an emergency loan to keep Head Start programs from closing.

The organizations released a statement on Tuesday saying the imminent closure of the Head Start programs, which serve more than 5,800 children in the state, led them to secure a bridge loan from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.

A spokesman for the organizations said if funding doesn’t remain in place, thousands of children would be impacted, and more than 800 early education professionals could be furloughed.

“If the shutdown continues into November, Head Start programs, critical for early education, meals and family support, may be forced to close, leaving families without essential services," a spokesman said. “This could also result in the furlough of 700-850 early education professionals.”

Thanks to the funding, the programs will remain open for the next 45 days, giving a “critical window to resolve the shutdown and renew expiring Head Start grants” to U.S. Congress.

The organizations’ statement on the emergency funding also says it “gives State officials an opportunity to explore how surplus state funds might be used to support low-income families and the businesses that rely on Head Start parents as essential employees.”

If no actions are taken to preserve funding for the program, the organizations said economic ripples could extend into the holidays and impact families, businesses and communities throughout Georgia.

“This bridge loan gives us a temporary reprieve, but it’s not a sustainable solution. We need Congress to end the shutdown and ensure these programs can continue to serve the children and families who depend on them,” Lauren Koontz, President & CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta, the largest Head Start provider in Georgia, said in a statement. “Head Start is more than just childcare, it’s a lifeline for families in underserved communities.”

Despite the secured funding for the three largest Head Start providers, the organizations said South Georgia programs still “face an urgent crisis” before Nov. 1, threatening their ability to stay in operation.

The organizations said the potential closure of Head Start programs would have far-reaching consequences, including:

Disruption for Families : More than 6,500 children and their families would lose access to critical services, including meals, developmental screenings and support for children with disabilities.

: More than 6,500 children and their families would lose access to critical services, including meals, developmental screenings and support for children with disabilities. Economic Impact : Over 800 early education professionals face furloughs, and thousands of parents—many of whom are single parents or essential workers—would struggle to find reliable childcare, affecting their ability to work.

: Over 800 early education professionals face furloughs, and thousands of parents—many of whom are single parents or essential workers—would struggle to find reliable childcare, affecting their ability to work. Ripple Effect on Georgia’s Economy: Businesses would lose significant workforce capacity, further slowing the state’s economy.

“Philanthropic support cannot and should not replace the funding for a 60-year-old federal program, especially one with such a wide-reaching impact,” Frank Fernandez, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, said. “We are deeply grateful to our funding partners who stepped up to help support this bridge loan, but it is important to recognize that this is only a temporary solution. Our elected officials must take action to end this shutdown and ensure the long-term sustainability of this critical program.”

