Gwinnett grocery giveaway gets massive turnout as SNAP expiration looms

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of Gwinnett County flocked to Best Friend Park in Norcross for a grocery giveaway. organized by the county and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The event saw a large turnout as many residents, worried about the impending loss of their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, arrived early to secure food supplies.

Mary Miller told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen she made sure she was first in line “because this is going to get really crowded!”

The giveaway was set up to assist those who might be affected if the federal government shutdown extends into the weekend.

“You’ve got to make some drastic choices. Come on! It shouldn’t be like this!” exclaimed Audrey Harvey, expressing frustration over the situation.

Regina Miller, the community services director, noted, “From COVID to any other instance that affects us, we move forward and weather that storm.”

Gwinnett County has experience in handling such situations, efficiently moving hundreds of cars through the park’s lot with the help of numerous volunteers. These volunteers were instrumental in distributing the groceries to the residents in need.

Mary Miller expressed concern that the longer the shutdown continues, the more likely it is that supplies will run out.

“They’re going to run out, there’s no doubt about it. They will. That’s why you have to get out here first,” she said.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is working to provide even more groceries in anticipation of increasing demand, as the county expects the need for assistance to grow if the shutdown persists.

