‘Two minutes is not worth a life:’ Driver clocked at 123 MPH on I-75

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County say one driver was caught going nearly double the speed limit on Interstate 75 this week.

Clayton County police say an officer clocked a driver traveling 123 miles per hour on I-75 North on Monday.

Authorities say that speed goes far beyond typical speeding and rises to the level of reckless driving, creating a danger for everyone on the roadway.

The CCPD pointed out that the time saved by driving at extreme speeds is minimal. For example, over a 10-mile trip:

At 65 mph, the drive takes about 9 minutes and 14 seconds

At 85 mph, it takes about 7 minutes and 3 seconds

That’s a difference of just over two minutes.

“Two minutes is not worth a life,” the department said.

Law enforcement officials emphasized that higher speeds reduce reaction time and dramatically increase stopping distance. The force of a crash also increases with speed, making severe injuries, including traumatic brain injuries and internal injuries, more likely, even when seatbelts and airbags are used.

Under the Georgia Super Speeder Law, drivers convicted of speeding 75 mph or more on a two-lane road, or 85 mph or more on any road or highway, must pay an additional $200 state fee on top of any local fines.

Failure to pay the fee results in an additional $50 penalty and a license suspension until the balance is paid.

In this case, police say the driver was also charged with reckless driving. The driver’s age and identity were not released.

Officials are urging drivers to slow down and remember that arriving a few minutes earlier is never worth putting lives at risk.

