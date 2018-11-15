Toddler shot and killed in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a toddler was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Clayton County.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the toddler was killed in Jonesboro.
Investigators haven't said if anyone is under arrest or what led to the shooting.
Authorities have scheduled a news conference within the hour to release more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}