‘This is inhumane.’ Renters say management ignoring them over deplorable conditions

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Tenants in one community say their homes are putting their health in danger.

They say they have been dealing with mold and water seeping into their units for months.

“It’s unlivable. I can’t live here. Not with water coming out the floor” Tomekia Lodge told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Lodge said no matter what she does, water -- or what looks like water -- keeps seeping from the floor of her unit at Cedarview Townhomes on Mount Zion Road in Clayton County.

“I been mopping the whole area. And all it does is seep back out,” Lodge said.

And Lodge said it’s not just seeping water that’s giving her trouble.

“Mold. It looked like I have termites. This is when I moved in. I been here a whole month,” Lodge said.

Lodge isn’t the only one who said the units here are putting their health in danger.

Taniki Hawkins said she has water seeping into her unit as well. And she said she also has mold to the point her nose is constantly congested.

“I feel like I want to take it off,” Hawkins jokingly said about her nose. “I feel like I just want to rip it off sometimes. I’m always congested. I can’t breathe I can’t smell.”

Tenants shared videos of water shooting from the ceiling down to the kitchen sink. They also sent Jones a picture of mushrooms growing from one wall. They say management has done very little to resolve their issues.

“This is not right. This is inhumane. This is not right. You can’t be doing this to people’s health,” Mariah Dorsey said.

She said her kids are constantly getting sick because of their living conditions.

Jones went by the leasing office to see what management had to say. No one answered the door. That’s even though tenants said the manager was there.

Some tenants said they can’t live like this.

“I’m trying to get out by Friday. It’s bad over here,” Lodged said.

Jones called the management office, but the number was disconnected. He also called the owners of the property, Meridian Management Group, for a comment. He left a message.

Tenants want the state or the county to step in and force management to improve their living conditions and protect their health.

