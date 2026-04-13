Teacher, staff bonuses given to metro Atlanta school system employees

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Teachers working in a school district close to the City of Atlanta were given bonuses ahead of the recent spring break.

Clayton County Public Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that any employees working with the district before the break were given the one-time payouts.

Those eligible included full-time staff and teachers.

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A combination of state- and district-provided funding made the bonuses happen.

Quality Basic Education-certified teachers received $2,000 bonuses, but the Clayton County Board of Education also approved $1,500 bonuses for staff and other personnel not covered by budget changes at the Georgia General Assembly.

That means staff at CCPS including bookkeepers, attendance clerks, bus monitors, registrar secretaries, maintenance workers, mechanics, administrative assistants, SROs and CSOs got the payment, according to the school district.

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