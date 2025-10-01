Taxi, shuttle operations at Atlanta airport temporarily relocated for pedestrian bridge construction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — For the next several weeks, taxi operations and shuttles at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be temporarily relocated to the West Curb so construction crews can build a new pedestrian bridge.

The bridge will connect the Aviation Administration Center to the Ground Transportation Center (GTC).

The shift will remain in place through the middle of November. GTC staff will be present to help passengers with directions.

The shift affects taxi operations, local and regional shuttles, and flight crew shuttles.

