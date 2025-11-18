Several hurt after multi-car crash outside Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people reported injuries after a multi-vehicle crash outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The crash happened along North Terminal Parkway on Monday night. Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News there were several injuries and one person had to be taken to the hospital.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The airport temporarily closed access to the North Terminal’s lower level for the investigation. The airport asked drivers and passengers to follow detours during the closures.
A Channel 2 Action News videographer drove to the airport Tuesday morning and found that all traffic on the lower level was back open.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Customer pulls out gun on would-be robbers in gunfight that left 1 dead at DeKalb gas station
- Wife says teen TikTok challenge behind why husband shot through door, injuring officer
- ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star could face federal charges following incident on Delta flight
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group