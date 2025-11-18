Several hurt after multi-car crash outside Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people reported injuries after a multi-vehicle crash outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The crash happened along North Terminal Parkway on Monday night. Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News there were several injuries and one person had to be taken to the hospital.

The airport temporarily closed access to the North Terminal’s lower level for the investigation. The airport asked drivers and passengers to follow detours during the closures.

A Channel 2 Action News videographer drove to the airport Tuesday morning and found that all traffic on the lower level was back open.

