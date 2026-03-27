Security lines fluctuate at Atlanta airport, but passengers doing their best to make flights on time

ATLANTA — Thursday was another day of significant security delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as a federal government shutdown leads to a shortage of Transportation Security Administration agents.

Airport officials are advising travelers to arrive at least four hours before their scheduled flights to navigate the long lines.

The staffing issues follow reports of TSA agents calling out of work or quitting as the government shutdown continues.

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While security wait times reached more than five hours earlier in the week, officials reported that lines on Thursday afternoon had reduced to an hour or less.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at the airport on Thursday and said the lines at the South Checkpoint have been inconsistent, occasionally stretching past the baggage carousels.

While security queues were seen extending outside the domestic terminal as early as 4:30 a.m. Thursday, airport employees noted that wait times improved as the day progressed.

James McGill said he considered driving to Nashville instead of flying because of the reported delays, but found the line moved faster than anticipated.

“I think I’m gonna be good,” McGill said. “It looks like it’s moving pretty well. It started way back there, but we flew through.”

McGill estimated he had 30 minutes of waiting remaining after his first five minutes in line.

Other passengers reported higher levels of frustration, specifically regarding the availability of expedited security services.

Trey Miller, who was traveling to Orlando, found that the TSA CLEAR pre-check line was closed when he arrived.

“I’m not happy. I travel all the time. This is not what I pay for,” Miller said. “And I do everything I’m supposed to do to get through the line quick. I think this whole thing is ridiculous.”

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The staffing shortages are linked to the ongoing federal government shutdown, which has left TSA agents working without pay. While some travelers expressed anger at the delays, others focused on the impact the situation has on airport personnel.

Ginger Stafford said she felt sympathy for the workers.

“I’m not frustrated and angry,” Stafford said. “I feel sorry for the TSA workers who aren’t getting paid who are out here working.”

In response to the shortages, Atlanta police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been seen assisting with operations at the airport.

Additionally, the official airport website used to display security wait times is currently down, making it difficult for passengers to track delays in real-time. Officials have increased their arrival recommendations significantly compared to standard travel days.

More than 313,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport during the upcoming weekend.

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