Riverdale apartment fire displaces 25 people

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Twenty-five people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Riverdale Tuesday night.

Emergency services responded to a fire at an apartment at 5900 Riverdale Road, Building G, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services said.

The fire response was dispatched at 7:13 p.m., and the first engine reached the scene at 7:16 p.m.

First responders found heavy flames on the first floor, with the fire rapidly reaching the second level.

The power lines arching overhead posed an additional hazard to responders and residents. Crews contained the blaze with aggressive tactics.

A preliminary investigation indicated the fire started in a bedroom, fire and emergency services personnel said.

The building, which has 12 apartments, experienced varying degrees of damage. The fire extensively damaged the apartment where the fire started. Four other units sustained smoke and water damage.

Power and water service has been cut off for the whole building for safety reasons.

The American Red Cross is providing help to the 25 people the fire displaced.

Officials are still investigating the fire’s cause.

Fire Chief Tim Sweat thanked firefighters “for their swift and professional response under challenging conditions.”

