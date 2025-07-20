Police search for suspect who robbed Wells Fargo in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A suspect is at large following a robbery at a bank Saturday morning, Riverdale police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to RPD, officers responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo on Highway 85 just after 9:30 a.m.

Officers were told a man approached a teller and demanded money.

The teller complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect left the bank and went towards Highway 85.

TRENDING STORIES:

Riverdale officials said the bank was on a temporary lockdown, and no injuries were reported.

No other details were released regarding the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group