Police search for suspect who robbed Wells Fargo in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A suspect is at large following a robbery at a bank Saturday morning, Riverdale police said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to RPD, officers responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo on Highway 85 just after 9:30 a.m.
Officers were told a man approached a teller and demanded money.
The teller complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The suspect left the bank and went towards Highway 85.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Over a dozen charged in $2.1 million fraud scheme in middle Georgia
- 17-year-old shot in head dies in hospital, mother says
- Georgia man charged with murder in NC woman’s disappearance
Riverdale officials said the bank was on a temporary lockdown, and no injuries were reported.
No other details were released regarding the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group