Police officer shoots, kills driver who aimed gun at them in Clayton County, GBI says

LOVEJOY, Ga. — A person was shot and killed by a police officer in Clayton County on Saturday.

At about 8:45 a.m., an officer with the Lovejoy Police Department saw a suspicious car in a county parking lot.

When the officer approached the car to check the driver’s vehicle registration, the officer saw the driver, later identified as Jean A. Cesar, 40, inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officer said Cesar appeared to be racking the slide of a handgun.

As the officer ordered Cesar to drop the gun, Cesar pointed the gun at the officer.

The officer fired, killing Cesar.

Cesar’s body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Once that investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group