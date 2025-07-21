Police investigate teen shot, killed while doing yard work in Jonesboro. Shooter still on the run

A teenager was shot and killed while doing yardwork over the weekend in Clayton County.

On Monday morning, the medical examiner identified the teenager, shot in Jonesboro, as 17-year-old Darrico Weir.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was at Villa Way in Clayton County where the shooting happened Saturday to speak to neighbors about the incident.

Police said the shooter is still on the run.

Speaking with detectives, Washington was told the case was still active, and officers are still trying to find the person who pulled the trigger.

Weir’s mother told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday that he’d been shot while cleaning gutters at a home on Villa Way.

Now the community is in shock.

Clayton County police said the teenager was hit in the head and while he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

One neighbor said Weir didn’t live at the home he was shot at , but that he would often come to the neighborhood to mow the lawn and other yards in the area.

The neighbor who spoke with Channel 2 Action News asked to not be identified because the killer is still on the loose.

“A very tight knit, close neighborhood,” they told Washington. “Everyone looks out for one another. I was never afraid here but now I certainly am.”

Around the neighborhood, there are several cameras, including at the home the shooting happened at.

Police said they hope to find evidence on video from the cameras that can lead to clues in the case.

Channel 2 Action News also learned over the weekend that two people were questioned by police, believed that they may be connected to the shooting.

In the meantime, neighbors are left to remember the nice kid who lost his life while just trying to help.

“I would not know him to do anything wrong. I would send him to the store he would come back with my change,” a neighbor said. “That’s the kind of kid that he was.”

Washington learned that there was a birthday party at one of the homes nearby on Saturday and that police are interviewing people there to see if they saw anything suspicious.

