Police investigate shooting at Ultra Lounge in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub in Clayton County.
The shooting happened at Ultra Lounge at 283 Highway 138 in Riverdale early Monday morning.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying in the parking lot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is being treated.
We're talking to police about what happened for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The GBI crime scene unit has responded to the nightclub to process evidence.
No further details were made available about the shooting.
