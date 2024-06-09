Pilot hospitalized after plane crashes in backyard of central Georgia home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pilot who crashed a plane Saturday evening was taken to the hospital.

Around 7:40 p.m., Washington County deputies, firefighters, and emergency responders were called to a plane crash on Carver Street in Tennille.

Photos show the single-engine JA30 Superstol severely damaged in a resident’s backyard.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, only the pilot was on board.

Washington County officials said he suffered injuries and was taken to a trauma center in Augusta. The pilot, whose age and identity, were not released is expected to survive.

Authorities did not say what led up to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

