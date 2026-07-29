Passengers nervous about flying after Delta planes nearly collide

ATLANTA — People flying in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say learning of a near collision between two planes at the world’s busiest airport made them nervous to fly.

Some of them heard about it as they were on a flight about to fly into Atlanta.

Daniel Oquendo was getting ready to fly back to Atlanta from Las Vegas when he checked out our app on Facebook. That’s when he read about two planes nearly colliding Monday.

“[I found out] on WSB, on the Facebook,” he told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

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Oquendo was surprised when Jones showed him animation of how close the FAA says the two planes were to each other. It didn’t make him feel good about flying.

“I already have anxiety from flying and that’s just. I’m glad I’m seeing that when I’m on the ground,” Oquendo said.

Channel 2 Action News obtained audio from an air traffic controller during the incident.

“My goodness, what a night,” the controller can be heard saying.

The FAA says as Delta flight 2472 was preparing to take off, Delta flight 1568 was preparing to land and the two planes came within 1,800 feet of each other, almost colliding mid-air.

“Is somebody on the runway?” a pilot asked in the recording.

“He’s exiting now,” an air traffic controller responds.

“Delta 1568 going around,” the pilot says excitedly.

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Delta says the flight landed safely and customers deplaned normally.

Jones showed traveler Lindsey Hogle animation of the near collision. She said people are moving too fast.

“Everyone needs to slow down and double check what they’re doing,” Hogle said.

The FAA says it is investigating.

Delta says its employees have trained extensively for incidents like this.

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