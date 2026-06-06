One year after nearly dying, man returns to thank Riverdale officers who saved his life

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man hit by a vehicle last year made a special visit to say thank you to the first responders who helped save his life.

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On February 25, 2025, Officer Porter and Lieutenant Ortega with the Riverdale Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

They found Mr. Blount lying face down and unresponsive.

They rendered aid until first responders arrived at the scene.

Blount was taken to the hospital and has been recovering since.

“We are grateful to see Mr. Blount doing so well and are proud of the professionalism, compassion, and dedication demonstrated by our officers. We wish him continued health and success in his recovery journey,” the department said.

The RPD shared a picture of the reunion on social media.

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