Officer hit by car while investigating deadly crash in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A police officer is recovering after being hit while investigating a deadly crash.
Clayton County police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 northbound at CW Grant early Monday morning.
We’re talking to authorities about the crashes for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Starting with a double #REDALERT Clayton Co.: I-75/nb shut down just inside I-285 (exit 238) w/pedestrian hit and I-285/eb ramp to I-75/nb (exit 58) shut down with overturned big rig. Live #ATLtraffic on @wsbradio & @wsbtv NOW! https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy pic.twitter.com/DoHUQnmlSM— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 28, 2019
During their investigation, a vehicle not involved with the wreck drove into the accident scene, hitting a police officer.
The officer was taken to a local hospital, police said.
