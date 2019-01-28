  • Officer hit by car while investigating deadly crash in Clayton County

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A police officer is recovering after being hit while investigating a deadly crash.

    Clayton County police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 northbound at CW Grant early Monday morning. 

    During their investigation, a vehicle not involved with the wreck drove into the accident scene, hitting a police officer. 

    The officer was taken to a local hospital, police said.

