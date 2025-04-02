New general manager takes the reins at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has a new general manager taking the reins.
Ricky Smith brings decades of experience as a “transformative aviation executive,” with more than 30 years of experience.
According to the announcement from Hartsfield-Jackson, Smith previously served as the executive director and CEO of the MAryland Aviation Administration, overseeing Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Now coming to Atlanta, Smith will take the lead in running the world’s busiest airport.
“Leading the world’s busiest and most efficient airport is both a tremendous responsibility and an incredible honor. ATL is a powerhouse in global aviation, and I look forward to building upon its legacy of excellence with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and world-class service,” Smith said about coming to Atlanta.
Interim airport general manager Jan Lennon will serve alongside Smith as the executive deputy general manager.
“Hartsfield-Jackson is a force in global transportation, and our success is built on strong leadership, bold innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. I look forward to working alongside Ricky to ensure that ATL remains the world’s busiest, most efficient, and most forward-thinking airport, while continually setting the standard of distinction in customer experience, operational readiness, and global connectivity,” Lennon said in a statement.
