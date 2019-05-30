Mother says son was killed for not selling cigarette to shooter

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A mother is filled with grief after she says someone killed her son because he wouldn't sell them cigarettes.
Brenada Jackson said this all began around midnight Wednesday. She said a group of people came to her daughter's Laurel Park Apartment unit as they were on the patio and asked if they could buy some cigarettes.
Jackson said her son, Bra’vion Canty, 25, told the group they didn't sell cigarettes there.
The mother said her son told the group to leave. As they left, words were exchanged. Jackson said her son followed the group as he insisted they stop bothering his family and that's when he was shot.
Jackson walks us through how the shooting unfolded and talks about the moments she found her shot son, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
