Mother accuses College Park daycare worker of breaking toddler’s leg

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A mother is accusing a College Park daycare worker of breaking her toddler’s leg.

China Drummond said her daughter came home from Arrow Christian Academy limping on March 10.

She took her to the doctor and said the diagnosis was jarring.

“A fracture and a sprain in two different spots,” Drummond said.

She said she called the daycare for answers.

“I asked her teachers what happened. Nobody knew. I demanded them to watch the videotapes, and they found her teacher pushed her into the table,” Drummond said. “She was in pain, nobody rendered her aid for hours. She had to stay in the classroom with the monster for hours with nobody, no help, nothing.”

Clayton County Police Department arrested Bionca Page on March 14.

The police department sent Channel 2 Action News a statement that said, “The investigation determined that Page used excessive force while handing a child, resulting in injuries. She has since been terminated from the daycare, and video footage is being obtained as part of the investigation.”

Page faces charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Court documents show a judge set her bond at $15,000 for the battery charge and $5,000 for the cruelty charge.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco reached out to the daycare administrator for comment.

A staff member said her attorney is handling that.

We are waiting for a response. Drummond said the daycare sent her an apology letter from Page.

It said in part, “What I was going through that day should not effect (sic) how I treated your sweet daughter.”

“It’s hard already leaving your kids with anyone, and you pick a daycare you can trust, and something like this happened, you know? So, yeah, it’s very emotional,” said Drummond.

State compliance records show the daycare was in good standing before this investigation. There was one complaint in 2022 that is listed as resolved online.

