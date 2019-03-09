0 Mom says another student flashed gun at daughter during school dismissal

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A parent told Channel 2 Action News a student flashed a gun at her daughter.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones talked to students at Lovejoy High School who said the school shouldn't have waited three days to tell them the student had a gun on campus.

Students told Jones staff members who monitor the metal detectors don't really search students' bags when the machine goes off.

“I was upset a little bit because they didn't tell us until a lot later,” said a student who did not want to be identified.

She said the school shouldn't have waited three days to send letters home informing parents a student brought a gun to school and threatened to steal a student's cellphone.

“They didn't tell us till Thursday. It happened on Monday, but they didn't tell anyone until Thursday,” the student said.

The school said the student flashed the gun during dismissal.

A parent told Jones a male student pointed the weapon at her daughter. Other parents said the incident concerns them.

“Am I concerned? Of course I’m concerned. I'm a parent,” one parent told Jones.

“It makes me scared 'cause I go here,” Mekhr Bell said.

Bell said the school has metal detectors, but he said it’s easy to slip something through because the monitors aren't really checking their bags when the machine goes off.

The school said security cameras even captured the student with the gun. He now faces criminal charges and school discipline.

The school district said an investigation is underway and it couldn't release more details but said no one was put in harm’s way.

