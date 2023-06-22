Metro police department to hold gun buyback weekend event

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — In the metro Atlanta area, a county police department is set to hold an all-day gun buyback Event on the weekend.
The Clayton County Police Department will hold the buyback on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department headquarters in Jonesboro.
According to the department, payment for the guns bought will be given through gift cards in $25 increments.
Flyers for the event show pricing for different types of guns and related items.
Here are the prices listed on the event flyer:
- $100 for rifles
- $75 for handguns
- $25 for broken frames and serial numbers
The event is also supported by the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, according to information provided by the police department.
