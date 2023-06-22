Metro police department to hold gun buyback weekend event

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — In the metro Atlanta area, a county police department is set to hold an all-day gun buyback Event on the weekend.

The Clayton County Police Department will hold the buyback on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department headquarters in Jonesboro.

According to the department, payment for the guns bought will be given through gift cards in $25 increments.

Flyers for the event show pricing for different types of guns and related items.

Here are the prices listed on the event flyer:

$100 for rifles

$75 for handguns

$25 for broken frames and serial numbers

The event is also supported by the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, according to information provided by the police department.

