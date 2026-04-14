Metro Atlanta high schooler tackles work schedules with AI, founds tech company before graduation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County School district high school senior is making his mark in the artificial intelligence industry.

18-year-old Noah Marbach owns a software company that uses A.I. to generate employee scheduling.

The former soccer athlete told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell he chose the path of entrepreneurship after injuries forced him to give up soccer.

“I was getting constant ankle injuries where every time I would come back it would get significantly worse,” Noah Marbach said.

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Marbach built his company less than one year ago, sometimes working 14 to 15 hour days.

“It’s something that’s very time consuming for managers potentially spending 10 plus hours a week when it comes to

building schedules, handling PTO and handling callouts and I knew something had to be done about this,” Marbach said.

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“It’s so hard to believe that he has created this whole business on his own,” Pam Marbarch said.

“The name of my company is X shift AI, it’s an employee scheduling software,” Marbach said.

The software uses artificial intelligence to automatically create employee schedules, based on what a manager tells an AI pilot it needs.

If factors in PTO, employee conflicts and other things before it generates the schedule.

“The AI stores all of this data so that all you have to do is say what you want to happen. I started off by onboarding clients in exchange for feedback where we didn’t really come across errors but we came across bugs,” Marbach said.

Marbach said he improved the onboarding process and is already generating revenue from actual clients.

“I believe the fundamentals are there for a potentially billion-dollar company, it just comes down to executing on this,” Marbach said.

Marbach is preparing to launch an autopilot feature to the software.

“It is not just a better feature than any other software, but a complete category shift. For example let’s say I never want two employees to work together I can just tell it to create a rule where Ava and Johnny can never work together and it will enforce that rule. If an employee calls out at 11:30 am it can automatically find a qualified employee and message them,” Marbach said.

“He came up with the idea, from execution to everything and I’m so proud of him. Going to college, starting his own business, 18 years old, we never imagined any of this,” Marbach’s mother said.

Marbach said he is thankful to the Cobb County School District for giving him a schedule that allows him to pursue his dreams.

“They’ve been able to work with me and just give me one period to attend on campus and I’ve been really grateful,” Marbach said.

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