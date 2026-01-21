Metro area mechanics say give your car the ‘once-over’ before going out in icy weather

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nya Moody had never been under her car until Wednesday.

“My coolant. I think it’s leaking,” Moody told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

It sure was.

“If a car is overheating, you can’t run it,” Desmond Gregory said.

Gregory has been a mechanic for 51 years. His advice about driving around in the icy weather that’s on the way is don’t.

But if you must, there are three things on your vehicle that you must check.

“Make sure you have the proper level of coolant, check the oil, and the tires. Tires, too,” Desmond said.

And top off the fuel tank.

At Wisdom Auto Repair in Riverdale, they’ve seen it all.

But they expect to see a whole lot worse once the storm has passed.

Desmond said the time to give a vehicle the once-over was before the temperatures fell, and certainly before anything frozen falls from the sky.

Moody didn’t have a chance to do that, but her car at least made it to the shop on its own power.

“I can’t keep going if it’s getting worse. I need the heat in my car to be working at least,” Moody said.

