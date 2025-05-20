Memorial Day travel: Atlanta airport prepares for one of its busiest weekends of the year

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport kicked off the summer travel season on Tuesday ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Officials with the airport, TSA and Atlanta police expect 2.6 million passengers over the next week.

“Two of the three busiest days occurred during last year’s Memorial Day weekend,” TSA deputy federal security director Georgia Deputy Federal Security Director Lalit Lal said. “With similar volumes expected this weekend we’re working hard to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all passengers.”

Part of the experience will include navigating the construction project on a new south parking deck.

Orange barrels and signs went up over the weekend where traffic narrows down to one lane from each direction approaching the South terminal.

There will be lane closures through the end of the year, but access to the current South Domestic parking garage will remain open.

“We have people out there directing traffic and making sure it flows smoothly. ATL e-force is out there, police is out there and others around the airport making sure if do have any tragic congestions, they’re handled very quickly,” airport assistant general manager Augusta Hudson said.

TSA recorded its busiest day ever at the Atlanta airport back in April with 111,000 passenger screenings.

This Friday could come close to that.

