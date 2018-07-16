CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
Authorities said a Mattie’s Call was issued Monday for Melvin Robinson after he left his home in the Willow Way Apartments while having a “crisis outbreak.”
Investigators said Melvin has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and is “extremely inconsistent with taking his medication.”
According to police, Melvin was last seen around 1:30 p.m. walking away from his apartment with two black bags filled with his belongings.
Melvin is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Melvin was last seen wearing a sky blue-colored shirt with “100” on it, black Adidas pants and black-and-white sneakers.
Anyone with information on Melvin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
