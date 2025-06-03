Man with schizophrenia missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing, endangered man.

Gregory Partridge, 68, is diagnosed with schizophrenia and was last seen on Sunday at 1 p.m. walking away from 5930 Highway 85 in Riverdale.

He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

He is six feet, two inches tall, weighs about 150 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you see him, police ask that you call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group