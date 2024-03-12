Man used stolen credit card to steal $19K in roofing materials, Clayton Co. police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police want to identify a man they say stole roofing materials from a store.

Police say the man pictured fraudulently used a credit card to take approximately $19,000 of roofing materials from Preferred Roofing and Tools on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

He is described as between the ages of 30 and 35, about five feet, five inches tall, weighing about 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you know who he is, police urge you to contact Detective J. Johnson at 770-473-3989.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

World’s busiest lottery kiosk buzzing again in Atlanta at world’s busiest airport

©2023 Cox Media Group