Man sentenced to life in prison for 2023 Clayton County deadly shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted of felony murder and other charges in the shooting death of Jeffrey Ruffin, Jr. in Clayton County.

A jury found Victor Langston guilty of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges. The shooting happened on Aug. 4, 2023, when Langston shot Ruffin 11 times following a brief argument.

“There is no justification for the senseless act of violence that occurred in 2023,” said District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley. “We hope this conviction brings a measure of comfort and healing to the family and friends of Mr. Jeffrey Ruffin, Jr.”

Langston ran from the scene of the crime and remained at large for nine months before being captured by the Clayton County Fugitive Task Force. The trial began on Oct. 20, 2025, and concluded with a guilty verdict on Oct. 23, 2025.

Judge Danielle Roberts sentenced Langston to life imprisonment plus 15 years on probation.

